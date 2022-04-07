Apr. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

For the drive home in Carbondale: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. A shower of rain or wet snow possible. Low 36F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Carbondale area Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 47 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. Models are showing a 21% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Friday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thesouthern.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.