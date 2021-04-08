This evening in Carbondale: Partly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 54F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Friday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Carbondale community. It looks to reach a mild 79 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thesouthern.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
