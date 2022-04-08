This evening in Carbondale: A few clouds from time to time. Low 34F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a brisk 56 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thesouthern.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
