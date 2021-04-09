This evening's outlook for Carbondale: Showers and thundershowers in the evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Low 58F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Saturday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Carbondale area. It looks to reach a pleasant 67 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 55% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Carbondale could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thesouthern.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
