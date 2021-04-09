 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Apr. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

Apr. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening's outlook for Carbondale: Showers and thundershowers in the evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Low 58F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Saturday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Carbondale area. It looks to reach a pleasant 67 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 55% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Carbondale could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thesouthern.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News