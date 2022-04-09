 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Apr. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

Carbondale's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Carbondale area. It should reach a pleasant 75 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 20 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.

