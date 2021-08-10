For the drive home in Carbondale: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 76F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Carbondale Wednesday. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 95 though it will feel even hotter at 101.57. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 75 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thesouthern.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
