For the drive home in Carbondale: Clear skies. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, Carbondale folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Thursday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thesouthern.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
