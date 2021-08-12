For the drive home in Carbondale: Partly cloudy with late night showers or thunderstorms. Low 74F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Looking ahead, the Carbondale area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees tomorrow. Friday, there is a 58% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The UV index Friday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.
Aug. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
