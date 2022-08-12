Aug. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

Tonight's weather conditions in Carbondale: Mostly clear. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thesouthern.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.