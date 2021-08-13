 Skip to main content
Aug. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

Tonight's weather conditions in Carbondale: Variable clouds with thunderstorms, especially during the evening. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Carbondale Saturday. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index Saturday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thesouthern.com for more weather updates.

