Tonight's weather conditions in Carbondale: Variable clouds with thunderstorms, especially during the evening. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Carbondale Saturday. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index Saturday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thesouthern.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Carbondale. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 tho…
Trees and other debris could be seen flung through the air as a tornado touched down near Sycamore in Illinois on August 9.
The Carbondale area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 91…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Carbondale. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the house without …
Carbondale's evening forecast: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms later at night. Low 72F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 89 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are exp…
The Carbondale area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 95. Today has the makings of a perfec…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Carbondale. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 91. Today has the makings of a perf…
For the drive home in Carbondale: Partly cloudy with late night showers or thunderstorms. Low 74F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40…
For the drive home in Carbondale: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 76F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is…