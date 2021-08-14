Carbondale's evening forecast: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 63F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Carbondale Sunday. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thesouthern.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
