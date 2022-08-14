Aug. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

This evening's outlook for Carbondale: A few clouds from time to time. Low around 65F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, Carbondale folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.