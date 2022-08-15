For the drive home in Carbondale: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 66F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Carbondale. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees tomorrow. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecasting models show a 79% chance of precipitation. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thesouthern.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
Related to this story
Most Popular
Carbondale folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 90. Today has the makings …
Carbondale folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 70 degr…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Carbondale. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. We will see clear ski…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Carbondale. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees …
Carbondale folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degr…
The Carbondale area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies a…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. Par…
Carbondale folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 though it wi…
For the drive home in Carbondale: Scattered thunderstorms. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Looking ahead, the Ca…