Aug. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

This evening's outlook for Carbondale: Generally fair. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Carbondale area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are showing a 21% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the east.