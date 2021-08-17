Carbondale's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index Wednesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thesouthern.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
