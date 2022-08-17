Carbondale's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low around 60F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Carbondale area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. 61 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense Thursday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thesouthern.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
