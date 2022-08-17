 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Aug. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

Carbondale's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low around 60F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Carbondale area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. 61 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense Thursday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thesouthern.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

