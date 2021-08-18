For the drive home in Carbondale: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 58% chance of rain. The UV index Thursday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thesouthern.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Carbondale. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the house without …
The Carbondale area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of s…
The high heat comes only days after Sicily reported a temperature of 119.84 F on Wednesday, which is also awaiting verification and would be the highest ever recorded in Europe.
Tonight's weather conditions in Carbondale: Partly cloudy. Low 64F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The fore…
Tonight's weather conditions in Carbondale: Variable clouds with thunderstorms, especially during the evening. Low 68F. Winds light and variab…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. How likely is it t…
Carbondale's evening forecast: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 63F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Carbondale Sun…
Carbondale's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Hot temp…
- Updated
The center of the storm may pass north of where the earthquake struck Haiti, but there will still be impacts that can hamper aid and rescue efforts.
For the drive home in Carbondale: Partly cloudy with late night showers or thunderstorms. Low 74F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40…