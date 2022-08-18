 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Aug. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

This evening's outlook for Carbondale: Clear. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Carbondale Friday. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. 65 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.

Local Weather

