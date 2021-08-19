Aug. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

Tonight's weather conditions in Carbondale: Partly cloudy skies early. Scattered thunderstorms developing later at night. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Carbondale Friday. It looks to reach a warm 86 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 71 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Friday's outlook shows a 56% chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.