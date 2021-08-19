Tonight's weather conditions in Carbondale: Partly cloudy skies early. Scattered thunderstorms developing later at night. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Carbondale Friday. It looks to reach a warm 86 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 71 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Friday's outlook shows a 56% chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.
Aug. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Carbondale. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the house without …
The Carbondale area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of s…
The high heat comes only days after Sicily reported a temperature of 119.84 F on Wednesday, which is also awaiting verification and would be the highest ever recorded in Europe.
Tonight's weather conditions in Carbondale: Partly cloudy. Low 64F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The fore…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Carbondale. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. 70 degrees is today's low. There is a medi…
Tonight's weather conditions in Carbondale: Variable clouds with thunderstorms, especially during the evening. Low 68F. Winds light and variab…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. How likely is it t…
Carbondale's evening forecast: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 63F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Carbondale Sun…
The Carbondale area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. 70 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but als…
Carbondale's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Hot temp…