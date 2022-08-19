Carbondale's evening forecast: Generally fair. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Carbondale area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.
Aug. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
