Aug. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

This evening in Carbondale: Clear skies. Low 56F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Carbondale Tuesday. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index Tuesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thesouthern.com for local news and weather.