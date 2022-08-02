This evening's outlook for Carbondale: Clear. Low around 75F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Carbondale area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 92, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . We'll see a low temperature of 72 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thesouthern.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
