Carbondale's evening forecast: Partly cloudy in the evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers after midnight. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Carbondale Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's forecast brings 58% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The UV index Saturday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.
Aug. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
Sicily reported a temperature of 119.84 F on Wednesday, which is also awaiting verification and would be the highest ever recorded in Europe.
