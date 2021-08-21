Carbondale's evening forecast: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms before midnight. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Looking ahead, the Carbondale area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thesouthern.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
