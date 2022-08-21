Carbondale's evening forecast: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 63F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, Carbondale folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index Monday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.
Aug. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
