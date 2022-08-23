Tonight's weather conditions in Carbondale: Clear skies. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Carbondale Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.
Aug. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
