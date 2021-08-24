Carbondale's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Carbondale Wednesday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 95. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 72 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thesouthern.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
Related to this story
Most Popular
Yes, it's still summer. But just for fun, here's a look back at what winter was like the year you were born.
The Carbondale area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees today. You may want t…
The Carbondale area can expect a hot day. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. It should be a …
The Carbondale area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. 70 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but als…
The high heat comes only days after Sicily reported a temperature of 119.84 F on Wednesday, which is also awaiting verification and would be the highest ever recorded in Europe.
New England dealt with Tropical Storm Henri over the past weekend -- nearly the first hurricane to make landfall in New England in 30 years.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Carbondale. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. 70 degrees is today's low. There is a medi…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Carbondale. It looks like it will be a balmy 87 degrees. 72 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies a…
This evening's outlook for Carbondale: A mostly clear sky. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Monday, Carbondale folks should be prepared for …
Carbondale's evening forecast: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms before midnight. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. …