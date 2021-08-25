Aug. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

This evening in Carbondale: Mostly clear skies. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Carbondale Thursday. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 94 though it will feel even hotter at 99.23. 71 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thesouthern.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.