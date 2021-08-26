This evening's outlook for Carbondale: A few clouds from time to time. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 93 though it will feel even hotter at 99.65. A 71-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.
Aug. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
Related to this story
Most Popular
Yes, it's still summer. But just for fun, here's a look back at what winter was like the year you were born.
The Carbondale area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees today. You may want t…
The Carbondale area can expect a hot day. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. It should be a …
The high heat comes only days after Sicily reported a temperature of 119.84 F on Wednesday, which is also awaiting verification and would be the highest ever recorded in Europe.
New England dealt with Tropical Storm Henri over the past weekend -- nearly the first hurricane to make landfall in New England in 30 years.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Carbondale. It looks like it will be a balmy 87 degrees. 72 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies a…
This evening's outlook for Carbondale: A mostly clear sky. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Monday, Carbondale folks should be prepared for …
Carbondale's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Carbondale Wednesday. Temp…
Carbondale's evening forecast: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms before midnight. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. …
The Carbondale area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 93…