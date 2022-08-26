 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Aug. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

Tonight's weather conditions in Carbondale: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Carbondale area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thesouthern.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

