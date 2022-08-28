This evening in Carbondale: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, Carbondale folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 87 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 57% chance of rain. The UV index Monday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thesouthern.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
