Carbondale's evening forecast: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Carbondale area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees tomorrow. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 76% chance of precipitation. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.
Aug. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
Related to this story
Most Popular
Yes, it's still summer. But just for fun, here's a look back at what winter was like the year you were born.
New England dealt with Tropical Storm Henri over the past weekend -- nearly the first hurricane to make landfall in New England in 30 years.
Carbondale's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Carbondale Wednesday. Temp…
The Carbondale area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 95. Today has the makings of a per…
Carbondale's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Carbondale folks should be prepared for high te…
This evening in Carbondale: Mostly clear skies. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Carbondale Thursday. T…
The Carbondale area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 93…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 95 though it wi…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Carbondale. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 93. Today has the makings of a perfec…
This evening in Carbondale: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the C…