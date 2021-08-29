Aug. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

Carbondale's evening forecast: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Carbondale area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees tomorrow. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 76% chance of precipitation. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.