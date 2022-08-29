Aug. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

This evening in Carbondale: Scattered thunderstorms. Low 69F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 57 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Tuesday's outlook. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thesouthern.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.