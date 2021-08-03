Aug. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

Tonight's weather conditions in Carbondale: Mainly clear. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Carbondale Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thesouthern.com for more weather updates.