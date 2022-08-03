Aug. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

This evening in Carbondale: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 73F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. A 72-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 78% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The sunshine will be intense Thursday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thesouthern.com for local news and weather.