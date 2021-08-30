Tonight's weather conditions in Carbondale: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then cloudy skies overnight. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. 65 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thesouthern.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
