Aug. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

Tonight's weather conditions in Carbondale: Mostly clear. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Carbondale Thursday. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. 63 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the east.