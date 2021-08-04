Aug. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

This evening in Carbondale: Clear skies. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Carbondale Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense Thursday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thesouthern.com for more weather updates.