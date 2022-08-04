Aug. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

Tonight's weather conditions in Carbondale: Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Looking ahead, the Carbondale area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 86 degrees. A 72-degree low is forecasted. Friday, there is a 50% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The UV index Friday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thesouthern.com for local news and weather.