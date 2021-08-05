This evening's outlook for Carbondale: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Carbondale Friday. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. 64 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thesouthern.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
