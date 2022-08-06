 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Aug. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

Carbondale's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 73F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Carbondale Sunday. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 91, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 74 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thesouthern.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

