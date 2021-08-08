Carbondale's evening forecast: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms later at night. Low 72F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Monday, Carbondale folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. 74 degrees is tomorrow's low. Monday, there is a 58% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thesouthern.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
