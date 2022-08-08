This evening in Carbondale: Scattered thunderstorms. Low 72F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Carbondale will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 79 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. There is a 60% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thesouthern.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
Scattered showers and storms with a warm front in central Illinois Tuesday. Then searing hot temperatures for everyone before a cold front arrives Wednesday with a chance of severe storms. Here's the latest.
Watch now: Flooding possible again in southern Illinois Friday, isolated storms for central Illinois
Heavy rain in spots could cause additional flooding in southern Illinois this afternoon. Track the rain today and see what Saturday and Sunday are looking like across Illinois in our latest forecast.
No damaging wind or hail, but heavy rain is once again expected in spots this morning thru the evening across Illinois. Isolated flooding is possible. Hour by hour timing and forecast rainfall here.
Very hot and humid across Illinois this afternoon. As a cold front arrives, rain is likely and in central Illinois severe storms and flooding are possible. Full details on the timing and hazards here.
