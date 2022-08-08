Aug. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

This evening in Carbondale: Scattered thunderstorms. Low 72F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Carbondale will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 79 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. There is a 60% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thesouthern.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.