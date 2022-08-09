Aug. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

For the drive home in Carbondale: Scattered thunderstorms. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Looking ahead, the Carbondale area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Wednesday's outlook. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.