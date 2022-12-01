Carbondale's evening forecast: Cloudy. Low 34F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, Carbondale temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 52 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Carbondale could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 21 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.
Dec. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
