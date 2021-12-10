Carbondale's evening forecast: Strong thunderstorms likely. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low 42F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Carbondale residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thesouthern.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
Related to this story
Most Popular
The West Coast of Canada is known for wet autumn weather, but the recent storm in British Columbia’s Fraser Valley was one for the record books.
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Carbondale today. It should reach a nippy 42 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 23 degree…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Carbondale area. It looks like it will be a mild 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperature…
Carbondale people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a nippy 36 degrees. Today's forecasted low…
More research is showing storms are growing stronger faster, a trend that will challenge coastal cities’ ability to safely move residents out of danger.
This evening's outlook for Carbondale: Thunderstorms in the evening, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Storms may…
Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperature…
A combination of a low temperature and a low humidity is the best atmospheric condition for snow making as it yields the driest snow.
Carbondale temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degree…
Carbondale folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 50 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. Expect…