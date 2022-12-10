For the drive home in Carbondale: Cloudy skies. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Carbondale tomorrow. It should reach a crisp 45 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thesouthern.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
When it's breezy or windy in the winter, we have to talk about wind chills. But why does the wind make cold weather feel worse? What wind chill temperatures do we need to watch out for? Find out here.
Here's a look back at what winter was like each year of the past century.
See parts of the U.S. where history suggests the best chance of a white Christmas.
