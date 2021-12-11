This evening in Carbondale: A mostly clear sky. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a brisk 51 degrees. 33 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thesouthern.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
