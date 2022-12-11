For the drive home in Carbondale: Partly cloudy skies. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Carbondale area Monday. It should reach a chilly 46 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.
Dec. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
When it's breezy or windy in the winter, we have to talk about wind chills. But why does the wind make cold weather feel worse? What wind chill temperatures do we need to watch out for? Find out here.
Here's a look back at what winter was like each year of the past century.
See parts of the U.S. where history suggests the best chance of a white Christmas.
