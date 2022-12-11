 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

For the drive home in Carbondale: Partly cloudy skies. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Carbondale area Monday. It should reach a chilly 46 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.

