This evening in Carbondale: A mostly clear sky. Low 34F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Carbondale folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a chilly 56 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 40 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thesouthern.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
Related to this story
Most Popular
The severe storms this weekend left a trail of destruction not often seen in December. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner takes a look at the science and history behind this weekend's tornado outbreak.
Carbondale's evening forecast: Strong thunderstorms likely. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low 42F. Winds…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Carbondale Saturday. It looks like it will be a chilly 46 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low.…
Biometeorologists are applied climatologists, who do research on the impact that climate change has on plants, animals and people.
Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperature…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Carbondale today. It should reach a nippy 42 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 23 degree…
Carbondale people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a nippy 36 degrees. Today's forecasted low…
The West Coast of Canada is known for wet autumn weather, but the recent storm in British Columbia’s Fraser Valley was one for the record books.
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Carbondale area. It looks like it will be a cool 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is…
This evening's outlook for Carbondale: Thunderstorms in the evening, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Storms may…