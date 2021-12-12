Dec. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

This evening in Carbondale: A mostly clear sky. Low 34F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Carbondale folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a chilly 56 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 40 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thesouthern.com for more weather updates.